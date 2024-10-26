The Hot Sauces You Should Reach For When Marinating Steak

Hot sauce is probably not your first choice for marinating meat, but you might want to rethink that. Steak marinades can come in many forms — vinegar, citrus-based, soy sauce, buttermilk — and maybe the most powerful option in that arsenal is vinegar. Made up of acetic acid, which is more potent than other acids like citric, vinegar tenderizes meat by breaking down proteins and changing their shape, helping them better retain water. Not every hot sauce is vinegar-based, but many of them are, and any variety of hot sauce will contain salt, which also aids in marinating by seasoning and tenderizing your steak. This just leaves the question: Which hot sauces should you use? To get the answer, Tasting Table reached out to expert Noah Chaimberg, the founder & CEO of Heatonist.

Advertisement

Chaimberg had one big concern when marinating steaks like skirt and flank. "You want a bold hot sauce to stand up to their meaty flavor," he told us. Plenty of popular hot sauce brands work well as basic sources of heat, or even deliver a nice chile flavor, but their simplicity means they won't cut it as a marinade. Instead, Chaimberg recommends a hot sauce like Heatonist No. 9, explaining that it "adds big flavor with tamari, kombu, and umeboshi." As the additional ingredients like lemon juice, plum, and wasabi in the hot sauce show, you want something that delivers flavors beyond just chiles and vinegar when creating a marinade.