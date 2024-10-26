Make Your Banana Bread Even Tastier With A Simple Sugar Swap

Banana bread is a delicious dessert everyone looks forward to making when they have a bunch of ripening bananas. Though the fruits' transformation from green to a deep yellow speckled with brown spots can take time, it's all worth the wait. While your bananas ripen, allow your apples to take the same course so you can turn them into applesauce that you'll use in your next delicious loaf of banana bread.

Advertisement

One of the best parts about banana bread is the simple ingredients that go into making it. All it takes is the fruit along with a few basic baking components like eggs, butter, flour, and sugar. If you want to spruce up your recipe, swapping out the sugar for applesauce is the way to go because it adds a delicate tang to the loaf while also giving it a delightfully moist texture. Applesauce offers a new spin on banana bread that goes beyond simply adding nuts or chocolate chips into the batter. It isn't quite as sweet as sugar itself, but the toothsome treat coupled with overripe bananas turns the bread into a proper dessert.

You can either whip up some instant pot applesauce or use a typical grocery brand like Mott's applesauce. After mashing the bananas, combine them with beaten eggs, followed by the applesauce and vegetable or coconut oil. Slowly add in the flour and baking soda, then stir everything with a wooden spoon or electric mixer before pouring the batter into a loaf pan.

Advertisement