While the length of the time meat is aged can vary from weeks to months, chefs recommend using high-quality beef that has been dry-aged on the bone for at least several weeks. This helps ensure the applied tallow doesn't crack. Once deboned, the cold, dry, and clean meat is covered in lukewarm tallow through a repeated dunking process. Between each dunking, the lathered meat is placed into a fridge or chill blaster until the next bathing repeats. This dunking continues until the desired thickness of the tallow is achieved. Once the tallow has solidified, the steak is stored in a fridge for up to a month before it is ready to cook and serve.

The taste of jacuzzi dry-aged steak can be described as nutty and complex, offering a depth of flavor that may not otherwise be experienced if the meat was simply cut and thrown onto the grill. Beef that has been aged for extended periods of time may require a refined palate, however, as the taste can be compared to something like blue cheese, which, admittedly, isn't an experience for everyone. Some cooks have tried replicating the process with duck fat, cocoa butter, and ghee, but the meat must be completely encapsulated as it ages so it doesn't spoil. Whether you consider this jacuzzi style aging process as a marketing stunt or not, you at least know that this is one option to develop flavors in hunks of meat.

