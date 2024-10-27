The 15 Best Substitutes For Bourbon In Barbecue Sauce

Barbeque sauce is among the most popular sauces from around the world, and a bourbon-infused one offers a special flavor profile. Indeed, this spirit brings complex flavor, acidity, and depth to anything it touches, but there are many bourbon substitutes you can use for cooking. So, if you don't have that specific liquor on hand, aren't fond of the taste, or are looking for an alcohol-free option, you may find yourself searching for bourbon alternatives to use in your BBQ sauce.

When deciding on your substitute, you first have to identify what bourbon component you're trying to replicate, whether that's the alcohol's warming flavors or astringent burn. Once you understand what characteristic you're going for, it's time to pick your alternative ingredients. Combining certain ingredients can even further enhance your barbecue sauce.

While we have a few ideas of our own for making your bourbon-free homemade condiment a hit at mealtime, we also spoke with knowledgeable culinary experts to help us put together a list of the best replacements: James Callery, head chef at Cross Keys; Ben Wenzel, chef and general manager of River Stone Chophouse; and Rasheed Philips, BBQ connoisseur and founder of Grill & Chill Fest. To ensure you create the best barbecue sauce, we'll share insights on why each element makes a good bourbon alternative, what it brings to the resulting condiment, and how to best pair each one.

