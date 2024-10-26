Why You Should Never Order A Mojito At A Dive Bar
Should you find yourself at a dive bar in the early hours of the morning (we don't judge) craving a minty mojito, hold that thought. Not so fast, warns Saeed "Hawk" House, bartender and owner of Cocktails by Hawk. A quick glance of House's Instagram profile shows that if we can trust anyone with cocktail recommendations, it is this drink-slinging professional.
"From my experience, the bartender will not take the time to craft the mojito you are thinking of," he told Tasting Table in an exclusive talk. "Just don't order one." Though many things might sound like a good idea when you're enveloped in the dim lights of a dark and boozy establishment, that pretty cocktail dancing in your wistful mind probably can't be made very well in such an environment. Instead of placing an order for inevitable disappointment, play out your mojito-sipping dreams at a cocktail bar that has fresh mint on hand — plus bartenders who aren't slammed with patrons requesting Jäger bombs and vodka Red Bulls pronto.
The setting can be a deal-breaker
A bartender who is focused on crafting a delicious beverage will approach cocktail-making in a different manner than one who is simply trying to fill orders as quickly as possible. Time spent muddling ingredients to make a quality beverage can make a big difference in terms of the overall taste of your drink. And let's face it — it's not always likely your bartender will have enough time when drink lines are several people deep.
Should your hankering for a refreshing mojito cocktail persist, consider picking up fresh mint leaves and limes from the store and making a tasty drink for yourself in the comfort of your home. With a muddler in hand, mojitos are easy to batch in advance. After dumping the mint syrup, club soda, and lime juice into a pitcher, you can get to pouring and sipping a drink that stays icy and fresh from the first sip until the very last. Crown your concoctions with a twist of lime zest and you are significantly less likely to face a disappointingly weak beverage in your hand than at that dive bar.