Why You Should Never Order A Mojito At A Dive Bar

Should you find yourself at a dive bar in the early hours of the morning (we don't judge) craving a minty mojito, hold that thought. Not so fast, warns Saeed "Hawk" House, bartender and owner of Cocktails by Hawk. A quick glance of House's Instagram profile shows that if we can trust anyone with cocktail recommendations, it is this drink-slinging professional.

Advertisement

"From my experience, the bartender will not take the time to craft the mojito you are thinking of," he told Tasting Table in an exclusive talk. "Just don't order one." Though many things might sound like a good idea when you're enveloped in the dim lights of a dark and boozy establishment, that pretty cocktail dancing in your wistful mind probably can't be made very well in such an environment. Instead of placing an order for inevitable disappointment, play out your mojito-sipping dreams at a cocktail bar that has fresh mint on hand — plus bartenders who aren't slammed with patrons requesting Jäger bombs and vodka Red Bulls pronto.