Braise Your Canned Beans To Elevate A Pantry Staple Into A Comforting Dinner

Canned beans are a quintessential staple that reign supreme over dried ones because they save you hours of soaking and cooking. That said, they often lack any significant seasonings other than the salty canning liquid that you'll likely drain and rinse off of them anyway. While it may sound like overkill, braising your canned beans is the best way to transform them into a one-pot meal bursting with flavor.

Braising tends to entail numerous stove-top cooking methods like searing, deglazing, and simmering. And, they all apply with a braised bean recipe because you'll be elaborating the beans with other raw ingredients to impart flavor and create a well-rounded meal. The general formula for braised beans starts with an aromatic saute to provide a flavorful foundation for the raw veggies or meat you'll add to the pan next. Increase the heat on your stove to sear or otherwise brown your choice of vegetables and meat so they'll leave some charred remnants on the bottom of the pan. You can then deglaze the pan with something flavorful like this rich Pacific Foods Organic Unsalted Chicken Bone Broth or Imagine Low Sodium Organic Vegetarian No-Chicken Broth. Pour in your can of drained and rinsed beans, and let everything simmer together.

Having cooked beans as the star of the show (as opposed to something like meat) cuts simmering times down significantly. You only need to simmer them for as long as it takes to cook the added veggies or simply heat the dish through.