Pink Pony: Michigan's Mackinac Island Restaurant With A Flair For Color
From top-notch restaurants on the San Antonio Riverwalk to eateries in New York's scenic Hudson Valley, here at Tasting Table, we're all about outdoor dining. So, we just had to put a spotlight on one of the quirkiest, most colorful waterfront establishments that foodies can find: the Pink Pony on Mackinac Island (aka the "fudge capital of the world"). Located at 7221 Main Street inside the Chippewa Hotel, the Pink Pony restaurant has been around since 1948. Apart from the coveted waterfront views of the Mackinac Straits (where guests can watch a sunrise while enjoying breakfast), the Pink Pony's claim to fame is that it's decked out in magenta decor.
On the patio (one of four distinct dining areas), guests can dine at white wicker tables tucked beneath massive hot pink umbrellas. The bar inside is back-lit by pink lights. The Pink Pony has hosted a regular lineup of live musical acts throughout its nearly 80-year history. The place has certainly left its mark on the island. There's even a Pink Pony-themed shop located inside the Chippewa Hotel, as well as a literal Pink Pony Club (Chappell Roan fans, rise up) located at the Lilac Tree Hotel, Chippewa's sister hotel in downtown Mackinac. The shop peddles all things pink-pony-themed, from hoodies to pajamas to tumblers and more. So, what's on the menu?
Rosy-hued drinks and gastropub fare on the waterfront
The Pink Pony's menu is wide-ranging but centered around elevated American gastropub fare. For breakfast, it's classic omelets, French toast, and pancakes, or more upscale options like smoked whitefish Benedict ($15-$20 per plate). At lunchtime, it's laid-back with onion rings and chicken wings, or a wide array of sandwiches, wraps, burgers, and salads ($15-$20). Foodies will want to put on their "good clothes" for dinner, when the tables are served impressive plates like pan-seared filet tips and wild mushroom risotto, glazed Atlantic salmon with ginger hoisin sauce, and boursin cheese stuffed chicken ($15-$47). The whitefish dip and burger are purportedly the Pink Pony's most popular offerings.
The Pink Pony's drinks are just as much of an attraction as the food. At the main bar, Guests are invited to drink pink with the Pink Pony Punch, a combination of dragonberry rum, peach schnapps, and pink lemonade, or the Pretty in Pink Cosmo. Other rosy-hued sippers include the Strawberry and Elderflower Aperol Spritz, Triple Jam Sangria, and the sweet-spicy Strawbanero Margarita. On the patio, fans can imbibe many of the same drinks, but the main bar's martinis aren't listed on the menu. In addition, the Pink Pony has 24 beers on tap. Hungry for a taste of the pink-hued action? Like many businesses on the island, the Pink Pony is open seasonally from May through October.