Pink Pony: Michigan's Mackinac Island Restaurant With A Flair For Color

From top-notch restaurants on the San Antonio Riverwalk to eateries in New York's scenic Hudson Valley, here at Tasting Table, we're all about outdoor dining. So, we just had to put a spotlight on one of the quirkiest, most colorful waterfront establishments that foodies can find: the Pink Pony on Mackinac Island (aka the "fudge capital of the world"). Located at 7221 Main Street inside the Chippewa Hotel, the Pink Pony restaurant has been around since 1948. Apart from the coveted waterfront views of the Mackinac Straits (where guests can watch a sunrise while enjoying breakfast), the Pink Pony's claim to fame is that it's decked out in magenta decor.

On the patio (one of four distinct dining areas), guests can dine at white wicker tables tucked beneath massive hot pink umbrellas. The bar inside is back-lit by pink lights. The Pink Pony has hosted a regular lineup of live musical acts throughout its nearly 80-year history. The place has certainly left its mark on the island. There's even a Pink Pony-themed shop located inside the Chippewa Hotel, as well as a literal Pink Pony Club (Chappell Roan fans, rise up) located at the Lilac Tree Hotel, Chippewa's sister hotel in downtown Mackinac. The shop peddles all things pink-pony-themed, from hoodies to pajamas to tumblers and more. So, what's on the menu?