Take Seasonal Sugar Cookie Dough To New Heights With A Cake Pan

For the easiest road to putting together a sweet treat that also holds visual appeal, head to the store in search of pre-made cookie dough with images imprinted into the dough packages. Pillsbury has a line-up of seasonal cookie dough offerings with different characters. From wintery snowman and elf hats, turkeys and rabbits, or hearts and flags, you can look for the images that best represent your special occasion.

Once the pieces are sliced and pulled apart, instead of lining them up on a cookie tray to bake as separate cookies, you'll press the cookies into a pan to bake as a uniform piece. You may want to buy an extra roll of plain sugar cookie dough to fill in any gaps between or behind the placed cookies. Alternatively, you can set down the decorated cookies in between plain sugar cookies for a different kind of aesthetic. Depending on your palate and the preferences of your dinner guests, you can even add a sprinkle of sugar or sprinkle salt on top of the cookies before baking.