This Delicious Way To Use Leftover Corned Beef Results In A Breakfast Favorite

A popular salt-cured meat around the globe, corned beef plays a big role stateside as a Jewish deli staple or a classic Irish American dish to enjoy with cabbage and potatoes. We've got an easy crock pot corned beef recipe for you to build your next sandwich or serve at a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal. Of course, corned beef has many creative uses, and one delicious way to use leftover corned beef is in a breakfast quiche.

Corned beef is a common addition to omelets in Southeast Asia, as evidenced by the Filipino dish tortang carne norte, which uses canned corned beef blended with scrambled eggs, scallions, garlic, and seasonings. However, a quiche upgrades an omelet with cream and a buttery, hearty pie crust. Whether you're repurposing scratch-made leftovers or leftover canned corned beef, incorporating them into a quiche is quite simple. Since your leftovers are already cooked, you'll simply chop them, shred them, or otherwise break them down into uniform pieces before layering them onto a pastry crust with other solid, heavy ingredients like veggies or potatoes.

Once you've layered the corned beef into the pie shell, you can whisk together your eggs, cream, or half-and-half and any seasonings before pouring the mixture over the corned beef, and baking. You can make your quiche recipe even easier by using this Marie Callender's premade pastry crust.

