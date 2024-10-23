This Delicious Way To Use Leftover Corned Beef Results In A Breakfast Favorite
A popular salt-cured meat around the globe, corned beef plays a big role stateside as a Jewish deli staple or a classic Irish American dish to enjoy with cabbage and potatoes. We've got an easy crock pot corned beef recipe for you to build your next sandwich or serve at a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal. Of course, corned beef has many creative uses, and one delicious way to use leftover corned beef is in a breakfast quiche.
Corned beef is a common addition to omelets in Southeast Asia, as evidenced by the Filipino dish tortang carne norte, which uses canned corned beef blended with scrambled eggs, scallions, garlic, and seasonings. However, a quiche upgrades an omelet with cream and a buttery, hearty pie crust. Whether you're repurposing scratch-made leftovers or leftover canned corned beef, incorporating them into a quiche is quite simple. Since your leftovers are already cooked, you'll simply chop them, shred them, or otherwise break them down into uniform pieces before layering them onto a pastry crust with other solid, heavy ingredients like veggies or potatoes.
Once you've layered the corned beef into the pie shell, you can whisk together your eggs, cream, or half-and-half and any seasonings before pouring the mixture over the corned beef, and baking. You can make your quiche recipe even easier by using this Marie Callender's premade pastry crust.
Ingredient pairings for corned beef quiche
Corned beef packs a delicious trifecta of salty, tangy, and umami-rich flavors that'll taste great with a wide variety of veggies and seasonings. You can draw inspiration from other famous dishes to make a corned beef quiche more elaborate. If you're a fan of Reuben sandwiches, you can top that bottom layer of corned beef with this Organic 365 sauerkraut and slices of Swiss cheese, seasoning the egg and cream mixture with a dash of spicy mustard and caraway seeds.
You can make a quiche with a classic corned beef hash filling by sauteing these frozen home fries with shredded carrot and leftover corned beef before adding the mixture to a pastry shell. Put a Mexican spin on corned beef quiche by adding layers of yellow corn kernels, canned fire-roasted green chilies, and melty Oaxaca cheese over corned beef, while seasoning the egg mixture with diced cilantro, onion powder, and chili powder.
Additionally, try swapping bacon for leftover corned beef for this fall-worthy butternut squash and bacon quiche recipe with three different cheeses, fresh sage, and onions. Caramelized onions would bring a sweet complement to the salty, pickled flavors of corned beef. For the ultimate savory combination, layer caramelized onion, gruyere, and corned beef into a quiche, adding French herbs de Provence to the eggs and cream.