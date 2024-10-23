How To Properly Store Your Frozen Meatballs

Whether you enjoy them as a jelly-coated appetizer, over a plate of spaghetti, or with a side of gravy, meatballs are beloved bites of savory bliss. Although leftovers are unlikely, on the off chance that you've made one too many, you might need to package up meatballs for another day. The trick, however, is knowing how to properly store the meaty morsels in the freezer so that they'll remain delicious weeks (or even months) after they were made.

The correct way to freeze meatballs depends largely on how they are prepared. For meatballs simmered in sauce, everything can be cooled, added to an airtight container, and placed in the freezer. Alternatively, storing meatballs sans sauce requires a couple more steps. To keep the savory spheres from clumping together during freezing, we suggest evenly spacing fully cooked (or raw) meatballs on a lined baking sheet, and then popping them into the freezer to harden. After a few hours, the frozen meatballs can be transferred into a well-sealed container and tucked back into the freezer. But, that's not all that should be considered.

Rather than commit a food-freezing faux pas, it's also very important that meatballs are kept in the right location. Ideally, they should be placed in the coldest section of the freezer — towards the bottom — to ensure that the meat stays fresher for longer. Speaking of which, labeling containers with the date can also be helpful in tracking the shelf-life of the frozen meatballs.

