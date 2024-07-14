The Best Ways To Reheat Leftover Meatballs With Or Without Sauce
From game-changing tricks for achieving moist meatballs to classic Italian meatball recipes, meatball content is everywhere. They're easy to make in large batches, they freeze well, and there are many different types of meatballs found worldwide that can take on almost any flavor profile, so it's no wonder that we can't get enough of those saucy spheres. What most recipes don't tell you, however, are the best ways to reheat leftover meatballs — either with or without sauce — so that they stay as juicy and tender as when you initially cooked them.
First, whether they're sauced or not, start by letting the leftover meatballs sit out at room temperature for 30 minutes if you have the time so that they aren't starting the reheating process from ice-cold. When reheating a large batch of meatballs in sauce, place the leftover meatballs and remaining sauce in a Dutch oven or stock pot, cover with a lid, and reheat them gently over a medium-low flame until simmering, stirring occasionally.
This may take up to 20 to 30 minutes, depending on how many meatballs you're reheating. For a smaller batch of saucy meatballs, you can use the same process above in a smaller skillet on the stovetop, and it should only take about 10 to 15 minutes to reheat. Don't be afraid to add a few tablespoons of hot water if the sauce starts to look too dry.
How to reheat meatballs without sauce
Not all meatballs are cooked in sauce, especially if you use your broiler to get faster meatballs with a perfect crust. When reheating a larger amount of meatballs without sauce, preheat your oven or large toaster oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and coat the bottom of an oven-proof baking dish or baking sheet with olive oil. Place the meatballs in the dish or sheet, then cover with foil and bake them for 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of your meatballs and how many there are.
Baking at 300 degrees Fahrenheit versus a higher temperature will reheat the meatballs more slowly, which prevents them from drying out. For those seeking a faster route with less dishes to wash, look to your microwave. Place the meatballs in a bowl and cover it with a damp kitchen towel or paper towel, then microwave them at 50% power in one-minute increments until the meatballs are hot and steamy.
If you don't care about maintaining the spherical shape, what I personally like to do is cut the meatballs in half before reheating them. This will allow the meatballs to reheat more quickly and lessens the chance of them drying out. From there, place them cut-side down in a skillet over low heat, and add about ½ cup of water, vegetable stock, or chicken stock (whatever will best complement the flavor profile of your meatballs), and partially cover them with a lid. Then, simmer over medium heat for five to 10 minutes, until most of the liquid has evaporated and the meatballs are fully heated through.