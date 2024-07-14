The Best Ways To Reheat Leftover Meatballs With Or Without Sauce

From game-changing tricks for achieving moist meatballs to classic Italian meatball recipes, meatball content is everywhere. They're easy to make in large batches, they freeze well, and there are many different types of meatballs found worldwide that can take on almost any flavor profile, so it's no wonder that we can't get enough of those saucy spheres. What most recipes don't tell you, however, are the best ways to reheat leftover meatballs — either with or without sauce — so that they stay as juicy and tender as when you initially cooked them.

First, whether they're sauced or not, start by letting the leftover meatballs sit out at room temperature for 30 minutes if you have the time so that they aren't starting the reheating process from ice-cold. When reheating a large batch of meatballs in sauce, place the leftover meatballs and remaining sauce in a Dutch oven or stock pot, cover with a lid, and reheat them gently over a medium-low flame until simmering, stirring occasionally.

This may take up to 20 to 30 minutes, depending on how many meatballs you're reheating. For a smaller batch of saucy meatballs, you can use the same process above in a smaller skillet on the stovetop, and it should only take about 10 to 15 minutes to reheat. Don't be afraid to add a few tablespoons of hot water if the sauce starts to look too dry.