Is It Okay To Thaw Frozen Cookie Dough And Refreeze It?

One thing devoted bakers always have in their freezers? Cookie dough. It lasts up to three months in the freezer in peak condition, and drop cookies can be baked right from frozen with a few minutes of extra baking time. This sets you up for convenient success when you remember at midnight you've got a bake sale to contribute to the next morning, or are having friends over, or just want a sweet treat. The benefits are why we've outlined the most convenient way to freeze cookie dough and how to freeze slice-and-bake dough. But one crucial question remains: Can you re-freeze cookie dough? Once you've taken it out of the freezer and let it thaw, is it safe or ideal to put whatever's left back in the freezer?

Yes, it's safe. But it's not ideal. If you've thawed the dough overnight in the refrigerator, the dough should have never reached high enough temperatures to invite bacteria and spoilage. But once the dough has been thawed, its flavor and texture would be compromised if it was frozen and then thawed yet again. Water in the dough that's frozen melts when it's thawed, and that water helps form the dough-structuring protein known as gluten. Refreezing means now freezing already-formed gluten, which will create a tough texture. The fat may also separate from the flour, meaning if you try to bake re-frozen and re-thawed dough, you'll get chewy, greasy cookies.