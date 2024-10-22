Your Ice Cream Sundaes Need A Game-Changing Deep-Fried Ingredient

There's nothing quite as iconic as a classic ice cream sundae. But what if there was a way to take your sundaes to even tastier levels? It turns out there is: You should add deep-fried brownies. The result is decadent. The rich chocolate of the brownie is encased in a light, crisp batter. The gooey core, with its battered exterior, mixes beautifully with the coolness of the ice cream. It's easily one of the best ways to upgrade your ice cream sundae.

Sundaes are known for their borderline eccentric display of toppings — whether that's scattered cherries, cupcakes, or delicious deep-fried brownies. With the latter, there's the option to allow them to cool, solidifying their texture for a unique contrast to the otherwise smooth ice cream. Alternatively, add them hot to impart contrast to the dish through temperature. The brownies are also ideal for mopping up any melting ice cream; the batter soaks up the moisture perfectly. Don't forget to drizzle on a sauce as a final touch: Nutella, butterscotch, caramel, or even red wine fudge sauce are all tasty additions.