Your Ice Cream Sundaes Need A Game-Changing Deep-Fried Ingredient
There's nothing quite as iconic as a classic ice cream sundae. But what if there was a way to take your sundaes to even tastier levels? It turns out there is: You should add deep-fried brownies. The result is decadent. The rich chocolate of the brownie is encased in a light, crisp batter. The gooey core, with its battered exterior, mixes beautifully with the coolness of the ice cream. It's easily one of the best ways to upgrade your ice cream sundae.
Sundaes are known for their borderline eccentric display of toppings — whether that's scattered cherries, cupcakes, or delicious deep-fried brownies. With the latter, there's the option to allow them to cool, solidifying their texture for a unique contrast to the otherwise smooth ice cream. Alternatively, add them hot to impart contrast to the dish through temperature. The brownies are also ideal for mopping up any melting ice cream; the batter soaks up the moisture perfectly. Don't forget to drizzle on a sauce as a final touch: Nutella, butterscotch, caramel, or even red wine fudge sauce are all tasty additions.
Deep frying your brownies
You know it tastes amazing, but how exactly do you fry brownies for sundaes? There are two main decisions: Baking from scratch or indulging in store-bought. Baking your own requires more food for thought; check out the ultimate fudgy brownies recipe and allow time to freeze the freshly baked goods for an hour to facilitate proper cooling. Waiting those extra minutes enables cleaner cutting (for the aesthetic brownies of your dreams) and it's a necessary part of the pre-frying prep.
Brush up the essential kitchen tools you need for foolproof deep-frying at home, too. A deep pot, like this Gas One Aluminium Deep Pot Fryer With Basket, is easy to buy online or at local stores. At the very least, invest in adequate handling equipment: the Walfos Spider Strainer is a popular option for safely flipping items.
Overall, deep-frying brownies is a piece of cake. After preparing a pancake batter mix, simply coat the brownies and drop them into the preheated oil. The process takes as little as two to three minutes. Once dried, they make a decadent addition to the ice cream sundae you've already got up your sleeve.