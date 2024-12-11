At-Home Orange Creamsicle Coffee Creamer
Ah, the orange creamsicle — who doesn't love this sweet, smooth ice cream with a tangy, bright orange exterior that reveals a snowy white interior and tastes faintly of vanilla? This childhood favorite has given rise to plenty of copycat recipes and mockups over the years, from cocktails to cookies and even a burrata salad, but this homemade orange creamsicle coffee creamer just may be our newest and biggest obsession.
According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, just an ounce of this at-home creamer in your daily cup of java will take you on a tropical holiday into the summer days of your childhood. This creamer is thick and buttery thanks to the combination of half-and-half and condensed milk, citrusy from the addition of orange extract, and bright because of the real orange zest. It's everything you want in your coffee, and it takes only 15 minutes of active labor to make.
So, the next time you're craving something sweet in your cup, skip the commercial creamers and syrups and make this at-home orange creamsicle coffee creamer. When you lick the last few drops of froth from your lips, you just may relive all of those scraped knees and chapped lips of warm childhood summers at the beach.
At-Home Orange Creamsicle Coffee Creamer
Orange creamsicle becomes a homemade coffee creamer in this recipe. It comes together quickly and can provide big flavor to your morning coffee all week long.
Ingredients
- 3 cups half-and-half
- 1 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 2 teaspoons premium orange extract
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 oranges, zested
Directions
- Heat the half-and-half in a saucepan to 180 F, stirring constantly.
- Remove from the heat.
- Whisk in the condensed milk until fully incorporated.
- Add the orange and vanilla extracts.
- Cook on medium-high heat for another 10 minutes.
- Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve.
- Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 2 hours.
- Transfer to a jar and use in your favorite coffee, 1–2 tablespoons at a time.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|345
|Total Fat
|18.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|59.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|37.0 g
|Sodium
|138.6 mg
|Protein
|8.2 g
What kind of orange extract and vanilla extract are best for homemade creamer?
With so few ingredients in this recipe, the choice of orange extract and vanilla extract can significantly impact the final flavor and quality of your homemade creamer. LorAnn Orange Bakery Emulsion is the ideal choice for the orange flavor. This product is creamier and offers a more well-rounded orange flavor compared to standard orange extracts, which can sometimes taste artificial or overly strong. Bakery emulsions are designed to withstand high temperatures without losing their flavor, making them perfect for this recipe.
For the vanilla component, LorAnn Madagascar Vanilla Bean Paste is the gold standard. Madagascar vanilla is known for its rich, creamy flavor and subtle notes of tobacco and cherry. It has a deep, complex taste that complements the orange flavor beautifully without overpowering it. The brand of vanilla extract you use also matters, with some tasting more artificial than others. If you can't find Madagascar vanilla extract or paste, feel free to scrape out the seeds from a single Madagascar vanilla bean.
Can you make vegan coffee creamer?
You can definitely make this orange coffee creamer vegan, and it's easier than many people think. The key is to replace the dairy-based ingredients with plant-based alternatives that have similar creamy textures and flavors. For a vegan version of this orange creamer recipe, you would use condensed coconut milk in place of sweetened condensed milk and a vegan half-and-half substitute instead of traditional dairy half-and-half. For a vegan half-and-half, you can use coconut cream, pea protein half-and-half, cashew or oat cream. Two excellent brands for commercial vegan half-and-half are Ripple and Califia, both of which offer products that closely mimic the texture and richness of dairy half-and-half. Ripple's vegan half-and-half is made from pea protein isolate, while Califia offers an almond milk-based version.
These substitutes work well in the recipe because they can withstand heating without separating and provide a creamy base for the other flavors. When making these substitutions, you may need to adjust the sweetness level, as commercial creamers or condensed coconut milk can vary in sweetness compared to their dairy counterparts. You will also slightly alter the flavor, as coconut products can add a tropical whiff to your recipe.