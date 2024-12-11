Ah, the orange creamsicle — who doesn't love this sweet, smooth ice cream with a tangy, bright orange exterior that reveals a snowy white interior and tastes faintly of vanilla? This childhood favorite has given rise to plenty of copycat recipes and mockups over the years, from cocktails to cookies and even a burrata salad, but this homemade orange creamsicle coffee creamer just may be our newest and biggest obsession.

Advertisement

According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, just an ounce of this at-home creamer in your daily cup of java will take you on a tropical holiday into the summer days of your childhood. This creamer is thick and buttery thanks to the combination of half-and-half and condensed milk, citrusy from the addition of orange extract, and bright because of the real orange zest. It's everything you want in your coffee, and it takes only 15 minutes of active labor to make.

So, the next time you're craving something sweet in your cup, skip the commercial creamers and syrups and make this at-home orange creamsicle coffee creamer. When you lick the last few drops of froth from your lips, you just may relive all of those scraped knees and chapped lips of warm childhood summers at the beach.

Advertisement