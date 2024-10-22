The Common Mistake To Avoid When Baking With Coconut Oil

Watch any foodie influencer and you'll have likely seen them using coconut oil in myriad baking recipes, from high-protein energy balls and banana bread to creamy cookie butter. If you want to crank up the coconut in your culinary arsenal by following in their footsteps, avoid this common baking mistake; adding your coconut oil to cold ingredients while it's in its warm melted state.

If you've ever opened a jar of coconut oil on a particularly hot day, you'll know that it melts in warm conditions. With a melting point of 78 degrees, it's often used in its liquid form in vegan and plant based recipes as a substitute for butter at a simple 1:1 ratio. Plus, it's an awesome ingredient to incorporate into melted chocolate when you're after a shiny coating for cakes, an easy 2-ingredient topping for peanut butter cups, or a quick-flowing drizzle for oatmeal bars.

However, pouring warm coconut milk (that's been heated in the microwave or on the stove) over ingredients that are at a lower temperature can trigger it to solidify quickly, much like candle wax hardening on a cold table. This means that if you're making a cake that includes chilled fridge-cold ingredients, such as milk and eggs, you must bring them up to room temperature first before adding in your melted coconut oil. If you don't do this, you run the risk of the coconut oil re-solidifying and seizing upon contact, making it trickier to seamlessly incorporate it into batters and bakes.