How To Create Your Own Poutine At Texas Roadhouse
Canadians might want to turn away, because we're about to reveal how you can create your own poutine at Texas Roadhouse, which isn't known as one of the best places for poutine in America. In fact, you can't even order poutine at Texas Roadhouse, but you can hack up a version in the restaurant. Here's how you do it – simply order loaded tater skins, steak fries, or cheese fries and a side of brown gravy to pour over the tubers. The umami-rich gravy will soak the fries or potato skins and help melt the cheddar cheese that comes with the tater skins or fries. While it won't be real poutine, this hack will make your new dish quite delicious.
Poutine purists, including our Canadian relatives, will probably balk at this Texas Roadhouse hack and tell you that all you need for a delicious, authentic poutine are French fries, gravy, and good squeaky cheese curds. Cheddar cheese in a poutine almost seems blasphemous. So while we can't deny those three ingredients are what makes for a great classic poutine, we also can't help but change things up a bit and mess a little with the status quo of the poutine world. For example, we've even developed a delicious duck poutine recipe.
There are many other menu hacks to try at Texas Roadhouse
After you've tried this fun poutine hack, it's time to try some other menu hacks at Texas Roadhouse. For example, you can order a side of bacon bits to sprinkle over your poutine-inspired dish or other entrees and appetizers. You can take the Cactus Blossom and top it (or smother it) with pulled pork — drizzle gravy over it as well if you'd like.
You can also try this Texas Roadhouse kids menu hack to get a smaller and cheaper dinner salad. Just order a small side salad, a chicken or steak based meal from the kid's menu, then top the salad with the protein from the kid's menu. The kid's meal also comes with a side and a drink, so you'll be full while saving a little money.
Whether you're ordering straight from the menu or hacking the menu to make poutines and satisfying salads, it'll be a good time, and we won't judge you. Be sure to also check out these popular Texas Roadhouse menu items, which we've ranked from worst to best to help with your dine-in picks. Don't skip on ordering the fresh-baked bread with honey cinnamon butter, which topped our list as the number one menu item.