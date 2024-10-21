How To Create Your Own Poutine At Texas Roadhouse

Canadians might want to turn away, because we're about to reveal how you can create your own poutine at Texas Roadhouse, which isn't known as one of the best places for poutine in America. In fact, you can't even order poutine at Texas Roadhouse, but you can hack up a version in the restaurant. Here's how you do it – simply order loaded tater skins, steak fries, or cheese fries and a side of brown gravy to pour over the tubers. The umami-rich gravy will soak the fries or potato skins and help melt the cheddar cheese that comes with the tater skins or fries. While it won't be real poutine, this hack will make your new dish quite delicious.

Poutine purists, including our Canadian relatives, will probably balk at this Texas Roadhouse hack and tell you that all you need for a delicious, authentic poutine are French fries, gravy, and good squeaky cheese curds. Cheddar cheese in a poutine almost seems blasphemous. So while we can't deny those three ingredients are what makes for a great classic poutine, we also can't help but change things up a bit and mess a little with the status quo of the poutine world. For example, we've even developed a delicious duck poutine recipe.