The Flavorful Fat You Should Use To Roast Brussels Sprouts Every Time

Getting a full serving of vegetables might seem like quite the undertaking, but there are plenty of ways to dress up your greens for a truly fulfilling meal. Take Brussels sprouts, for example. These tiny spheres of cruciferous goodness can be roasted into a most delicious dish with a handful of thoughtful tips. When roasting Brussels sprouts, the most important element to consider is the right fat to add flavor and texture. Spoiler alert? Don't skimp on the bacon because this fat is exactly what you need for picture-perfect Brussels sprouts.

Whether you're using actual strips of bacon in your Brussels sprouts for a bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts recipe or simply repurposing leftover bacon fat from a recent breakfast, the combination of flavor and texture that comes from cooking vegetables with bacon provides a richness that can't be replicated by regular butter or oil. Storing and reusing leftover bacon fat is a time-honored tradition and is easily and carefully done to avoid food waste and infuse a bold and smoky flavor into your food.