The Simple Trick To Get Rid Of The Foul Odor In Nespresso Ice Cube Trays
Ice cubes have one job: To make things cold. But lately, people have been complaining about off-putting odors coming from silicone ice cube trays made by Nespresso and other manufacturers. These smells don't just stay in the tray — they can affect the smell and taste of the ice and linger in the freezer too. Fortunately, there's a simple way to get rid of the problem: heat.
There are several ways to heat silicone ice cube trays, but first, make sure they're made from 100 percent silicone, which can withstand very high temperatures. That applies to every part of the tray, including the handles. If you're using the oven, set the temperature to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and bake your trays directly on the rack. You may notice odors wafting out during the process — that's a sign that it's working, but you may want to turn on your overhead vent or crack the window to let the odors escape. Check on the trays after 20 minutes, continuing until the smells disappear. You can also try boiling your Nespresso ice cube trays in water for several minutes or, if you live in a hot sunny, climate, leave them outside for a day.
A molecular-level fix
Why does this work? Silicone kitchenware has a tendency to absorb odors, which can get trapped in its molecular structure and make food or ice smell or taste like soap, chemicals, or other unappealing flavors. While some people have tried washing or soaking their Nespresso ice trays in lemon juice, baking soda, or vinegar, those methods only affect the surface. To remove the smells that are trapped at the molecular level, you need to excite those molecules, and that means raising the temperature. With enough heat, the offending scents will evaporate, leaving the silicone scentless again.
There's no guarantee that your trays won't absorb more smells from your freezer in the future. To prevent the problem, make a habit of retreating them every now and then. Simply heat your silicone trays before cleaning, and then refill with fresh water. And remember, if you want perfect cubes, storing ice in the tray is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with ice cubes. For best results, transfer it to a bin or chest right after it freezes, ready to scoop up and serve to your guests.