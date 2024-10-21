15 Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Brown Butter

Butter is a beloved staple used in many dishes and desserts but brown butter elevates these further with a deep, rich nutty flavor. You can make brown butter pretty easily using unsalted butter and a pan. For something so simple to create, it can be a game-changer in the kitchen. But we wanted to figure out how to enrich it further, so we spoke with some experts to give us their top ingredients you should be adding to brown butter.

Marissa Stevens is a food blogger and the creator behind Pinch and Swirl, Scott Groth is a professional chef and creator of I'd Rather Be a Chef, and Jennifer Pallian is a food scientist and writer at Foodess. We'll cover how to integrate the ingredient, why it works with brown butter, and give you valuable insights on how to use it or what other foods it works well with. "Brown butter is one of my favorite foundational ingredients, and I'm excited to offer some unique ways to elevate it," Groth says.

From sweet to salty to nutty, these additions can amplify the brown butter's flavor and provide versatility; this allows for more creativity in cooking and baking, whether you want to employ it to bake chocolate chip cookies or pour it over chicken or protein as a sauce. By the time you're done reading this, you'll have a long list of fresh combinations to entice your taste buds.