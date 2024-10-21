The Bread Swap You Need For A Loaded Potato-Style Grilled Cheese

The fundamental ingredients for grilled cheese are cheese and bread. So, if you're going to swap the bread, it better be for something more extravagant. Potato pancakes are the decadent bread swap you'll be glad you tried. They're crispy on the outside, tender and fluffy on the inside, and offer a complex earthy and aromatic flavor profile that'll pair perfectly with cheese.

If you don't want to make potato pancakes from scratch, pick up some pre-made potato pancakes from a local deli or grocery store. This convenient gluten-free potato pancake mix from Manischewitz will save you the trouble of peeling, shredding, and draining potatoes.

Making a potato pancake grilled cheese follows the same steps as its classic counterpart. You can spread mayonnaise on the outside of each potato pancake or fry them in a buttery skillet to ensure a browned, crispy crust. You can top the bottom potato pancake with shredded cheese for the quickest melt. If you're using slices of cheese, take a drinking glass or round cookie cutters to stamp rounds out of the squares, stacking them onto the potato pancake before topping with the other pancake. Fry the potato pancake for a minute or two on the first side until the cheese begins to melt, flipping it over and frying for another minute or two. If you want to speed up the melting process, you can cover your skillet with a top once you've flipped the sandwich to steam the cheese for around 30 seconds.