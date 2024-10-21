The Trader Joe's Dip That's Not Worth The Space In Your Cart

Trader Joe's has become so popular because it offers unique products under its store-brand label that no other competitor can touch. Its prepared dips represent a broad range of culinary creativity, encompassing numerous novel recipes. Of course, they're not all winners, and we've ranked 18 Trader Joe's dips to help you make the best choice. Based on our ranking, the Almond Chipotle Dip is the worst of them all and not worth the space in your shopping cart.

A blend of almond butter, chipotle and paprika powder, dried aromatics, tamari, and tomato paste, Almond Chipotle Dip is marketed as a plant-based, vegan-friendly spread that's creamy, spicy, and smoky. Unfortunately, only the creamy, plant-based claims hold water. The almond butter completely overwhelms the seasonings, negating the spicy and smoky flavors that are supposed to be the star of the show.

Until Trader Joe's decides to alter the ratio of ingredients or perhaps switches canned chipotles in adobo with the powdered chipotle, this Almond Chipotle Dip is essentially just a more savory version of almond butter. While vegans might be enticed by the plant-based label, they'd be better off choosing one of Trader Joe's many other vegan options that outrank this dip.