The Trader Joe's Dip That's Not Worth The Space In Your Cart
Trader Joe's has become so popular because it offers unique products under its store-brand label that no other competitor can touch. Its prepared dips represent a broad range of culinary creativity, encompassing numerous novel recipes. Of course, they're not all winners, and we've ranked 18 Trader Joe's dips to help you make the best choice. Based on our ranking, the Almond Chipotle Dip is the worst of them all and not worth the space in your shopping cart.
A blend of almond butter, chipotle and paprika powder, dried aromatics, tamari, and tomato paste, Almond Chipotle Dip is marketed as a plant-based, vegan-friendly spread that's creamy, spicy, and smoky. Unfortunately, only the creamy, plant-based claims hold water. The almond butter completely overwhelms the seasonings, negating the spicy and smoky flavors that are supposed to be the star of the show.
Until Trader Joe's decides to alter the ratio of ingredients or perhaps switches canned chipotles in adobo with the powdered chipotle, this Almond Chipotle Dip is essentially just a more savory version of almond butter. While vegans might be enticed by the plant-based label, they'd be better off choosing one of Trader Joe's many other vegan options that outrank this dip.
Better vegan dips are easy to find (and make)
Trader Joe's Almond Chipotle Dip doesn't make the cut, but there are dozens of other dips and spreads that'll compensate for its one-note flavor. Better creamy plant-based dips from Trader Joe's include its Vegan Tzatziki Dip, one of the highest-ranking spreads on our list. It has a luscious consistency with a tangy and aromatic flavor that's perfect for accompanying crudites or spreading into a homemade falafel sandwich. To fulfill your spicy cravings, Trader Joe's Extra Hot Habanero Ghost Pepper Salsa is worlds away from the muted spicy smokiness of chipotle powder and paprika.
If you have your heart set on a creamy chipotle sauce, you're better off making your own using our recipe for vegan chipotle mayo. It swaps almond butter for even creamier and butterier cashews while enhancing the spice from canned chipotles with a dash of sriracha. The best way to get a super smooth texture is with a blender. If you don't already own one, there are so many options out there, from an inexpensive Bonsekitchen handheld blender to fancier Nutribullet blenders for the smoothest texture.
The ingredients in Trader Joe's Chipotle Almond Dip mirror the ingredients found in this classic romesco sauce recipe that blends almonds, roasted red peppers and tomatoes, smoky paprika, and garlic. So, if you're feeling a tiny bit more ambitious, you can make that one from scratch, or take a shortcut by using canned roasted red peppers and oil-packed sundried tomatoes.