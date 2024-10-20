The Store-Bought Giardiniera That Makes Your Homemade Italian Beef Taste Like The Real Deal
If you want to pull off an Italian beef sandwich just like Carmy and the gang on "The Bear," there's one essential condiment to pull it off. On top of that tender beef and between the crusty hoagie bread, you need spoonfuls of giardiniera. Of course, you can make Chicago-Style giardiniera from scratch, but that takes some prep work. Luckily for your next sandwich craving, we have a ranking of store-bought giardiniera to find the best premade option.
From the nine brands of the Italian mixture that our writer tested, the one that took the number one spot is a brand you might know well: Kitchen Garden Farm. The reason it landed the coveted spot has to do with the brand's small-batch approach and high-quality ingredients. It also has a spice level and garlicky touch that stands out against the competition. Does it cost around $14 per jar per our review? Yes, depending on where you buy it, but those reasons plus the fact that its vegetables provide the optimal crunch makes that price worth it — especially for that Italian beef sandwich you'll whip up soon.
More about Kitchen Garden Farm's giardiniera
A little more about the brand shines light on why our writer picked Kitchen Garden Farm's giardiniera as the best. First, all of the vegetables in the mixture are organic according to the brand's website. Some of those vegetables are carrots, cauliflower, and peppers. The Sunderland, Massachusetts-based farm has 50 acres where it grows its vegetables, so you know the ingredients are fresh — plus, you're supporting a small business. The pickled vegetables also have a spice factor to give some heat to your Italian beef sandwich or other dishes.
It's not just our writer who raves about this giardiniera, because the brand's website exclaims that it's back in stock. That might not mean much to you, but when you look for a jar from major retailers like Walmart or smaller retailers — it's sold out there too. But you might be lucky to find it at specialty shops and websites if you search. Once you do land a jar, try it on our slow-cooker Italian beef sandwich recipe or toss it on your next charcuterie board, on top of a slice of pizza, or even in salads for a crunchy and spicy kick.