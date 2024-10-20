The Store-Bought Giardiniera That Makes Your Homemade Italian Beef Taste Like The Real Deal

If you want to pull off an Italian beef sandwich just like Carmy and the gang on "The Bear," there's one essential condiment to pull it off. On top of that tender beef and between the crusty hoagie bread, you need spoonfuls of giardiniera. Of course, you can make Chicago-Style giardiniera from scratch, but that takes some prep work. Luckily for your next sandwich craving, we have a ranking of store-bought giardiniera to find the best premade option.

From the nine brands of the Italian mixture that our writer tested, the one that took the number one spot is a brand you might know well: Kitchen Garden Farm. The reason it landed the coveted spot has to do with the brand's small-batch approach and high-quality ingredients. It also has a spice level and garlicky touch that stands out against the competition. Does it cost around $14 per jar per our review? Yes, depending on where you buy it, but those reasons plus the fact that its vegetables provide the optimal crunch makes that price worth it — especially for that Italian beef sandwich you'll whip up soon.