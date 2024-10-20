How Many Bottles Are In A Case Of Wine?

Whether you're planning a party, stocking up on your favorite vintage, or simply taking advantage of a great deal, there are plenty of reasons you might find yourself seeking a whole case of wine. However, when it comes to defining how many bottles make up a case, the answer isn't as clear-cut as you might think.

Officially, a case of wine contains 12 bottles. Wine in the United States is typically labeled using the metric system, and each of those bottles contains 750 milliliters of wine. That brings the total case size to a healthy 9 liters. In imperial measurements, that works out to a little over 25 fluid ounces per bottle, and just over 300 fluid ounces for the whole case.

However, unless you're buying a case of wine in person, it's worth double-checking the case size. Nowadays, it's increasingly common to find cases that only contain six bottles. You may even find cases of wine that contain just three. Selling more compact cases makes it easier for wine producers to sell their products to smaller retailers who may have limited storage space. It's also an appealing option for the general public who are more likely to require lower quantities of wine. Some countries have even enforced smaller case sizes to reduce the risk of injury to those who have to carry them. Essentially, the change is a modern adaptation to the industry, much like boxed wine and the adoption of screwtops in place of corks.