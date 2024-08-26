The Unexpected Country Wine Originated From

Wine has played a significant role throughout history. In ancient Greece, the alcoholic tipple was thought of as a gift from the god Dionysus, and drunk medicinally, ceremonially, and for pleasure. But the origins of wine are much older than this example, and the ancient drink was most likely born in the country of Georgia (not to be confused with the state). Touching the Black Sea and the Caucasus Mountains, Georgia is an independent country (formerly part of the Soviet Union) considered to be a part of both Europe and Asia. Some of the earliest evidence of wine production was found about 30 miles outside of Georgia's capital, Tbilisi.

Fragments of clay jars, dated 6,000-5,800 B.C., were excavated and discovered to have traces of tartaric acid and other acids, which proved the jars contained grape residue. The shape of the jars suggested that they held wine rather than just whole grapes. If you want to sip on wine and have a taste of ancient history, some winemakers in Georgia still produce wine in this style of clay jar, called qvevri, which are designed to sit partially in the ground.

Today, popular Georgian wine varieties include saperavi and rkatsiteli, and the country is also well-known for its production of orange wines, named for their color and not the citrus fruit. Other countries in the Caucasus region — particularly Armenia and Turkey — still produce plenty of wine, with a wide diversity of native grape varieties, including Voskehat, Emir, and Areni.