The 2 Types Of Fat You Need For Perfect Ahi Tuna Steaks

When you want a dish that's sure to impress, it's hard to go past an ahi tuna steak. Whether it's a treat for yourself or you're entertaining, there's something about tuna steak that makes it feel like a restaurant dish. There's nothing particularly complex about the dish, but there are two things you need to get right: The quality of the fish and the sear.

The perfect ahi tuna steak is all about balance. The exterior is seared to form a crust, anywhere from golden to crispy, but the interior should remain rare or medium-rare. If you want your sear to have flavor as well as color, consider using both butter and oil when cooking your ahi tuna.

If you use butter alone, the high heat required for a good sear will turn it black and bitter by the time your tuna is ready. But by mixing it with a neutral oil with a high smoke point, you get the best of both worlds: The rich flavor of brown butter and staying power in the pan.