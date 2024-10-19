The Temperature Rule To Commit To Memory For Tough Cuts Of Pork

When it's cooked well, pork is a standout among meats, whether you're a fan of barbecue ribs, a juicy pork chop, or a side of bacon. But compared to other meats, cooking pork can seem complicated to get right. A big part of this is choosing the best cooking method for the cut of pork, but it's also the long-standing fear around eating undercooked pork. Due to the risk of parasites, many fine pieces of pork have been ruined by overcooking, as home chefs err on the side of caution.

The USDA lowered the recommended internal temperature of pork in 2011 from 160 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, assuring people that a little pink in their chops is okay. This is great news for keeping tender cuts tender, but what about the tougher cuts of pork?

The internal cooking temperature of meat isn't just about food safety, it's about making sure the meat has been heated enough to break down the collagen, which happens when you expose it to temperatures over 170 degrees Fahrenheit for an extended period of time. In this case, cooking whole cuts of pork at a maximum of 275 degrees Fahrenheit until it reaches internal temperature of between 170 and 210 degrees will result in a meat that's both safe and tender.