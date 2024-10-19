What Do The Lines Inside Your Nespresso Milk Frother Mean?

There's nothing like a frothy coffee to fancy up a fried morning, which is why Nespresso milk frothers have garnered such a following over the years. Simply add your milk of choice (plant-based works too!), press the button on the front and watch it create an ethereal hot foam to pour over your latte, or a light cold foam to top iced coffees and cold brews. However, if you're using your Nespresso Aeroccino3 frother for the first time you might be confused by why there are two distinct maximum fill lines inside the canister. While it may look like a design mistake, both of these max lines are correct depending on how you like your milk to be prepared. The upper max line is for a basic steamed milk (with minimal foam) and the lower max line is for a full-on froth.

Nespresso frothers come with a whisk that has a detachable coil. You fit the whisk onto the base of the machine to create hot milk or clip on the coil with it to whip your milk into an airy foam for cappuccinos and more. Take a closer look in the canister and you'll notice that the max lines have two different symbols beside them to look like the whisk (a small circle) or the whisk plus the coil (a small circle surrounded by a larger one). All you need to do is add milk to the right fill line depending on whether you're using the coil or not.