What Do The Lines Inside Your Nespresso Milk Frother Mean?
There's nothing like a frothy coffee to fancy up a fried morning, which is why Nespresso milk frothers have garnered such a following over the years. Simply add your milk of choice (plant-based works too!), press the button on the front and watch it create an ethereal hot foam to pour over your latte, or a light cold foam to top iced coffees and cold brews. However, if you're using your Nespresso Aeroccino3 frother for the first time you might be confused by why there are two distinct maximum fill lines inside the canister. While it may look like a design mistake, both of these max lines are correct depending on how you like your milk to be prepared. The upper max line is for a basic steamed milk (with minimal foam) and the lower max line is for a full-on froth.
Nespresso frothers come with a whisk that has a detachable coil. You fit the whisk onto the base of the machine to create hot milk or clip on the coil with it to whip your milk into an airy foam for cappuccinos and more. Take a closer look in the canister and you'll notice that the max lines have two different symbols beside them to look like the whisk (a small circle) or the whisk plus the coil (a small circle surrounded by a larger one). All you need to do is add milk to the right fill line depending on whether you're using the coil or not.
Milk requires an abundance of space to froth up
Adding milk to the lower max line ensures there's enough space inside the canister for it to expand and froth up to full capacity when the coil spring is attached. As the coil moves, it whips air into the milk, creating lots of mini bubbles that lend a cappuccino that characteristically smooth and silky mouth-feel. A serving of hot or cold milk with minimal foam, however, doesn't need lots of extra space, which is why you can fill up your milk to the upper max line. All you need to do is remove the coil from the whisk first and clip it onto the lid of your frother to keep it safe while it warms up your larger serving of milk.
The best type of milk for cold foam is skim milk because it has fewer fat molecules and creates an airy froth whereas the best option for a creamier, full-bodied foam for hot drinks is whole dairy milk. Clean your Nespresso frother after each use if you're making a series of coffees to eliminate the risk of any milk residues from burning inside the canister. This is also an important move if you find that your Nespresso Aeroccino isn't frothing as it should be.