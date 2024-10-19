The Cottage Cheese Brand You Should Avoid At All Costs

It's not easy to hate on a Trader Joe's product. The brand creates many masterpieces, from its crunchy okra to its salsa verde. But there are some instances in which TJ's misses the mark: In this case, it's organic, low-fat cottage cheese.

Protein-packed, creamy, and curdy, cottage cheese can be amazingly versatile, pairing well with fruit, toasted bread, eggs, and nearly everything under the sun. That being said, Tasting Table's ranking of eight cottage cheese brands found that while Breakstone's cottage cheese was an obvious winner, Trader Joe's organic low-fat variety is better tossed away.

Thin and runny with few actual curds — which is kind of the point of a good cottage cheese — the stuff is lackluster, sad, and will make you wish you'd just bought a pint of TJ's cookie butter ice cream instead. The product isn't listed on the Trader Joe's website, and availability may vary by location, but we suggest skipping out on this one.