The Oil Trick You Need To Know For Top-Tier Fried Rice
Even if you are setting out to make an easy fried rice recipe, we have a simple hack that can take your meal to new heights. By using two types of oil in your recipe, your warm dish can rival the takeout you scarf down from your favorite restaurant, with minimal effort on your part.
Though high-smoke point oils can be used to heat up your ingredients to golden, crispy perfection, including a finishing oil just prior to serving can make a big difference in the taste of your culinary creations. Whether you are putting together quinoa fried rice or chicken fried rice, adding an extra drizzle of sesame or walnut oil can pack a wallop of flavor into your dish without requiring added time spent in the kitchen. Though you wouldn't want to use any of these more delicate oils to cook the vegetables or proteins you include in your fried rice recipe, a quick splash over a steaming bowl after your prepared meal has been plated can convert a meh meal into a home run.
An easy world of flavor ready to explore
Use toasted sesame or flaxseed oil to add a nutty, earthy layer to your dish, or turn your fried meal into a more elegant affair with a quick ribbon of walnut oil. If you don't have sesame oil stocked in your pantry, you can make your own using just two ingredients. Simply cook a few tablespoons of sesame seeds in a neutral oil like avocado or canola. After a few minutes, you can strain out the seeds and use the oil on top of your bowl. For an even more aromatic boost of flavor, toast the seeds first before adding the neutral cooking oil.
For more intense bursts of flavor, harissa oil, chili seed oil, and tomato seed oil can amplify some of the hotter, tangier tasting notes in your fried rice recipes. A herby finishing oil like thyme oil or extra virgin olive oil can help inject a fresh, buttery boost to spoonfuls of fried rice. To accommodate different palates sitting around one dinner table, provide a sample of finishing oils alongside a shallow dish of chili crisp and let diners dress up their fried rice meals as they please.