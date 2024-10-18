The Oil Trick You Need To Know For Top-Tier Fried Rice

Even if you are setting out to make an easy fried rice recipe, we have a simple hack that can take your meal to new heights. By using two types of oil in your recipe, your warm dish can rival the takeout you scarf down from your favorite restaurant, with minimal effort on your part.

Though high-smoke point oils can be used to heat up your ingredients to golden, crispy perfection, including a finishing oil just prior to serving can make a big difference in the taste of your culinary creations. Whether you are putting together quinoa fried rice or chicken fried rice, adding an extra drizzle of sesame or walnut oil can pack a wallop of flavor into your dish without requiring added time spent in the kitchen. Though you wouldn't want to use any of these more delicate oils to cook the vegetables or proteins you include in your fried rice recipe, a quick splash over a steaming bowl after your prepared meal has been plated can convert a meh meal into a home run.