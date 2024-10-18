What Flavor Is The Jelly In Dunkin's Jelly Donuts?

Like most chain restaurants today, Dunkin' has developed a cult following across the country, with fans instinctively lining up in the drive-thru each day to order their favorite coffee drinks and morning pastries. The New England chain has been serving donuts and other sweet pastries since it opened its first store in Massachusetts in 1948, and today, it serves over 75 different types of donuts that keep fans coming back. One of the best donuts at Dunkin', which Tasting Table awarded third place in its ranking, is the jelly donut; its soft, sugar-coated dough and tart, crimson-colored jam make for a messy but delicious experience. But even if you're a superfan of Dunkin, you may have never wondered what type of jelly is inside each of these classic pastries. It turns out that it's not what you might think. Instead of a typical strawberry or raspberry jam, Dunkin's jelly donuts are infused with an apple-raspberry jam for the perfect sweet-and-sour combo.

That's right; unlike Krispy Kreme, whose glazed raspberry donut holds true to its name, Dunkin's jelly donut isn't filled with 100% raspberry jam. In fact, Dunkin's jelly donut doesn't contain any real berries at all. It does contain apple juice concentrate, but there are no traces of real raspberry jam beyond the subtle taste that's possible thanks to natural and artificial flavoring.