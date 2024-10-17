The Canned Vegetable You Should Be Tossing Into Potato Soup

At one time, potato soup may have been viewed as either low-brow, strictly peasant food, or just plain unexciting. Thankfully, the soup renaissance and the reclaiming of peasant dishes is in full swing, and potato soup is now as hip as it is classic. That said, sometimes the starchy concoction needs a little nudge toward the exceptional. For the easiest upgrade, try tossing canned corn into your potato soup.

It should come as no surprise that corn and potato pair well together. Corn chowder is a popular dish that makes good use of the potato to elevate the texture and taste of the chowder. The exact same principle applies here. The sweetness of canned corn, along with its slight saltiness, add an extra flavor element to the rich creaminess of the often underwhelming potato soup. The textural element that the corn can give, a varied yet slight crunch, can also diversify your potato soup in a beneficial way. Use this potato and sweet corn chowder recipe as a jumping-off point for inspiration, or simply open a can of corn and mix it into your canned cream of potato soup on the stovetop, draining out excess liquid beforehand.