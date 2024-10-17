The 2 Ingredients You Need For Extra Crispy Gluten-Free Fritters

These days, you don't have to give up too many crispy, crunchy foods in order to follow a gluten-free diet thanks to all of the alternative ingredients widely available. One of those foods that you might have thought were a remnant of the past is fritters because the snack is often made with all-purpose flour. Despite your thoughts, we're here to tell you that there are two ingredients that you can use to make gluten-free fritters that won't sacrifice the crunch factor: rice flour and cornstarch.

It's what Tasting Table recipe developer Leah Maroney accomplished with our crispy and spicy kimchi fritters. The use of rice flour ensures extra crispiness because it won't absorb nearly as much oil as other flours, which is why some use it for fried chicken. Cornstarch offers double reassurance because the starch will absorb some of the moisture, providing a crunchier fritter. The use of the double agents will make fritters so crunchy that you probably won't even realize that the food is gluten-free.