How To Repurpose Ruined Chuck Roast With A Little Olive Oil
There are so many factors behind a poorly cooked piece of meat. An insufficiently salted roast and the absence of an internal thermometer are among the potential mistakes when preparing a thick cut. That certainly applies to chuck roast, but even if it turns out improperly cooked and rubbery, there's a way to salvage it with the help of some olive oil and a handy kitchen appliance.
To maintain the meat's flavor while improving its texture, place it in a food processor with a generous glug of fat, preferably olive oil, which will add much-needed moisture. The rest is easy. Simply blend your chuck roast to break down and tenderize its toughened fibers.
While "blended meat" may not sound like the most appetizing thing on the menu, this method will produce a smoother, more tender mixture. As you pulse the mixture, you can control whether you'd like to fully purée the beef or leave some texture. Now, you have a flavorful filling you can throw into virtually anything — from crepes and stuffed shells to a beef ragu.
Turning your chuck roast into the perfect filling
The first step when transforming a ruined chuck roast into a versatile filling is to roughly chop the meat before adding it to the food processor; avoid overfilling the appliance, and add the roast in such a way that the container is only filled halfway. Both these steps will allow the meat to break down more easily once you hit the pulse button. And be sure to wait till your beef has cooled down before throwing it in — adding hot food can cause damage to your food processor.
Once you've mastered the chuck roast blend, the possibilities are endless. Add some ricotta and fresh parsley to the mixture to create a tender filling for ravioli or manicotti. You can also add some sautéed spinach to the mixture and fold it into savory crepes.
If you're going for a mixture that's less puréed and more textured, treat your broken-down chuck roast like an elevated, more interesting version of ground beef. Throw it into a cheese steak or chopped cheese sandwich. Toss in some warm spices, like cumin and cayenne, before adding the meat mixture to nachos or stuffed bell peppers. You'll forget about that chewy, overcooked roast in no time.