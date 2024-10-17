How To Repurpose Ruined Chuck Roast With A Little Olive Oil

There are so many factors behind a poorly cooked piece of meat. An insufficiently salted roast and the absence of an internal thermometer are among the potential mistakes when preparing a thick cut. That certainly applies to chuck roast, but even if it turns out improperly cooked and rubbery, there's a way to salvage it with the help of some olive oil and a handy kitchen appliance.

To maintain the meat's flavor while improving its texture, place it in a food processor with a generous glug of fat, preferably olive oil, which will add much-needed moisture. The rest is easy. Simply blend your chuck roast to break down and tenderize its toughened fibers.

While "blended meat" may not sound like the most appetizing thing on the menu, this method will produce a smoother, more tender mixture. As you pulse the mixture, you can control whether you'd like to fully purée the beef or leave some texture. Now, you have a flavorful filling you can throw into virtually anything — from crepes and stuffed shells to a beef ragu.