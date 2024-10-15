7 Best Pasta Sauces To Pair With Gnocchi

We all know and love the soft and pillowy Italian dumplings known as gnocchi. These bites are absolutely scrumptious, whether they're pan-seared in sizzling brown butter, generously doused in tomato sauce, or speckled green with pesto. Somewhere out there, there is the perfect gnocchi sauce for you.

Just like certain pasta sauces are better suited to certain pasta shapes, some sauces are also more ideal matches for ricotta or potato-based gnocchi than others. Teaching gnocchi workshops has left me with a lot of dumplings ready and waiting to be dressed in numerous pasta sauces. The best sauces for a steaming bowl of gnocchi cling to the dumplings — which act as a vessel for carrying a whole lot of punchy flavor. Gnocchi are versatile and can soak up a rich emulsion of cheese and butter, or they can make themselves at home in a very cozy bowl of ragu. Either makes a truly perfect bite. The other brilliant thing about gnocchi is that you can easily transform a store-bought package of the dumplings with the right sauce, or, if you want something more involved, gather some potatoes and make your own from scratch. Either way, these pasta sauces will help you step into your gnocchi game this season and bring some seriously delicious pairings to the table.