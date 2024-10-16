How To Give Hot Chocolate A Whipped Coffee-Inspired Upgrade

Simply whisk cream, cocoa, and powdered sugar — or hot cocoa mix and cream — with a mixer. Just as if you were whipping yourself a Dalgona coffee, peaks will form after a few minutes, but depending on whether you're using a machine mixer or attempting the process by whipping the ingredients with a handheld whisk, the noticeable change in texture can take longer. Keep in mind that including powdered sugar in your mixing bowl can result in a faster whipping process. If you use granulated sugar, you might be whipping the chocolatey compilation for longer than you had planned.

Whether you reach for cocoa powder or hot chocolate mix, your fluffy hot chocolate can be as sweet or as earthy as you want. Add vanilla extract to either the milk or the fluffy topping for extra flavor. Once you have a fluffed-up chocolate cream ready to spoon on top of your drinks, you can get to designing the drink of your dreams. You can customize your whipped hot chocolate with your choice of milk or milk alternative and gussy up your mugs with mini marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, and dustings of cinnamon. Regardless of how this deliciousness is served, you will have a drink that is sure to brighten up dull afternoons.