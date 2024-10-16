How To Give Hot Chocolate A Whipped Coffee-Inspired Upgrade
If you were one of the many who frothed your way through Covid with endless cups of the highly Instagrammed Dalgona coffee, you may equally appreciate the smooth, fluffy texture of a similar treat. Whipped hot chocolate offers a similar puffy coffee recipe by filling your glass with the flavors of ultimate hot chocolate, instead of instant coffee. Served either hot or cold, this whipped, velvety treat blurs the line between dessert and drink.
Typical hot chocolates offer an inversion of a whipped hot chocolate recipe by presenting warm chocolate milk garnished with a dollop of vanilla or homemade honey whipped cream. We are flipping the script to make this drink, but rest assured: Whipped hot chocolate is easy to put together and even easier to sip, and the recipe can be customized to please your palate. Assembly can vary, ranging from pouring hot, sweetened milk into mugs and topping with your whipped chocolate creation to filling cups with cold chocolate milk and crowning the drink with the plush chocolate topping.
Whip it good
Simply whisk cream, cocoa, and powdered sugar — or hot cocoa mix and cream — with a mixer. Just as if you were whipping yourself a Dalgona coffee, peaks will form after a few minutes, but depending on whether you're using a machine mixer or attempting the process by whipping the ingredients with a handheld whisk, the noticeable change in texture can take longer. Keep in mind that including powdered sugar in your mixing bowl can result in a faster whipping process. If you use granulated sugar, you might be whipping the chocolatey compilation for longer than you had planned.
Whether you reach for cocoa powder or hot chocolate mix, your fluffy hot chocolate can be as sweet or as earthy as you want. Add vanilla extract to either the milk or the fluffy topping for extra flavor. Once you have a fluffed-up chocolate cream ready to spoon on top of your drinks, you can get to designing the drink of your dreams. You can customize your whipped hot chocolate with your choice of milk or milk alternative and gussy up your mugs with mini marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, and dustings of cinnamon. Regardless of how this deliciousness is served, you will have a drink that is sure to brighten up dull afternoons.