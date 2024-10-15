For A Crispy Char Without The Grill, Pop Chicken Breasts In Your Panini Press
Did you know your panini press can moonlight as an electric plate or griddle? While it may be designed to make scrumptious squashed sammies, this versatile appliance is perfect for frying eggs (if you have a flat top version), charring pita bread and even grilling chicken breast. In fact, cooking your chicken in a panini press gives it a crispy char without the merest hassle of turning on your grill.
The best thing about a panini press is that the top and bottom heating plates come to temperature simultaneously. This allows your chicken to cook on both sides at the same time, unlike a grill where the one-sided heat comes from below, or the broiler where the heat emanates from above. Moreover, using an outdoor grill with coals, is tricky when it comes to maintaining a steady temperature, which can result in chicken with a crispy, smoky surface but undercooked middle.
The upshot with using a panini press? A speedier cooking time, which means juicier cuts of protein with uber-succulent centers. Better yet, you won't need to monitor your chicken as it cooks or flip it over when one side is browned to your liking (however, brushing it with oil halfway through will elicit a golden, charred finish). Simply leave it in there to do its thing so it can color evenly on both sides. Plus, you can easily cook several chicken breasts together, depending on the surface area of your appliance, again saving you time and energy.
Butterfly your chicken for a beautiful, balanced char
Prep your chicken breasts by butterflying them first if they're on the thicker side or simply slicing them all the way through the flesh horizontally to create two distinct pieces. You can also cut them into strips if you prefer, which can be useful if you plan on stuffing them into a hoagie or scattering them over a Caesar salad. The thinner your chicken, the quicker it will cook when sandwiched in between the plates of your press (if you use a hefty chicken breast it might become overly charred on the exterior before it cooks in the middle).
Once grilled, the surface of your breasts should be marked with an appetizing griddle pattern from the textured heating plates, lend them a charred flavor and savory depth. Preparing larger batches of chicken this way is perfect for meal prepping because you can assemble the other elements of your weekly dishes while your protein cooks and it leaves your stovetop free to boil veggies, grains, and noodles.
Finally, the non-stick nature of a panini press makes it breezy to clean. Just give it a good wipe over with a cloth and your favorite cleaning spray and you should be able to remove any residues easily. With so many benefits, you'll no doubt be using your panini press in heaps of unique ways, such as using your sandwich press to grill halloumi.