For A Crispy Char Without The Grill, Pop Chicken Breasts In Your Panini Press

Did you know your panini press can moonlight as an electric plate or griddle? While it may be designed to make scrumptious squashed sammies, this versatile appliance is perfect for frying eggs (if you have a flat top version), charring pita bread and even grilling chicken breast. In fact, cooking your chicken in a panini press gives it a crispy char without the merest hassle of turning on your grill.

The best thing about a panini press is that the top and bottom heating plates come to temperature simultaneously. This allows your chicken to cook on both sides at the same time, unlike a grill where the one-sided heat comes from below, or the broiler where the heat emanates from above. Moreover, using an outdoor grill with coals, is tricky when it comes to maintaining a steady temperature, which can result in chicken with a crispy, smoky surface but undercooked middle.

The upshot with using a panini press? A speedier cooking time, which means juicier cuts of protein with uber-succulent centers. Better yet, you won't need to monitor your chicken as it cooks or flip it over when one side is browned to your liking (however, brushing it with oil halfway through will elicit a golden, charred finish). Simply leave it in there to do its thing so it can color evenly on both sides. Plus, you can easily cook several chicken breasts together, depending on the surface area of your appliance, again saving you time and energy.