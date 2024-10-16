The Key Differences To Know Between Tomahawk Vs Porterhouse Steak

A steak dinner is a special occasion for many, and that means looking for the highest quality to cut of steak to make it count. Porterhouse and tomahawk steaks are two cuts of steak you're likely to find on steakhouse menus. They're both impressive to look at with a flavor to match, but there are many key differences. Tasting Table has consulted Chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of Foxfire and Copper Fox and Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to shed some light on their distinctions.

However, before breaking down their differences, Chef Gulbro first highlighted the similarities and overlaps in cooking methods. "Both of these steaks are great for grilling and pair well with compound butter to enhance flavor," he said. If you don't have an outdoor grill, you should invest in a grill pan like this Sensarte nonstick grill pan or this Lodge cast iron square.

One of the most obvious shared characteristics is their large size. "Both steaks are ideal for sharing, and we would suggest pre-slicing before serving," Chef Gulbro said. Since the two cuts both surround a large bone, he opts to keep the bone on the serving dish for a show-stopping presentation. "[C]ut the steak whole off the bone, slice it, and then reconstruct it on the plate with the bone," the chef advised. As with most cuts of umami-rich steaks, you can't go wrong with a complementary sauce like this easy chimichurri or something creamier like this lemony hollandaise sauce.