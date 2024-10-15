Compote Vs Coulis: Is There A Difference Between The Dessert Sauces?

Picture this: You're out to dinner at a relatively fancy restaurant and enjoyed a lovely meal with attentive service and thoughtful conversation. The server clears the plates and hands you the dessert menu, where you're confronted with the terms "coulis" and "compote." Unsure, you glance around at your dining partners with unease, who also seem to be unfamiliar with the terms. Here, you're faced with the decision to discretely try to look these words up on your phone or abashedly call over a server in hopes of an explanation.

Thankfully there's nothing to be ashamed of. You aren't alone in your unawareness of these unfamiliar terms that don't usually make their way into the everyday lexicon. They may sound similar in context, but there is a difference between these two dessert sauces.

Think of coulis and compotes as cousins rather than siblings. They are both sauces that are frequently used in dessert preparations, but they differ in texture and flavors. While they are usually sweet items, both compotes and coulis can lean savory as well, depending on the ingredients. You may have even seen some savory applications before, like scallops bathed in a red pepper and carrot coulis, or a spiced cherry compote adorning a seared duck breast.