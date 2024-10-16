How To Marinate A French Cut Steak For The Richest Flavors

A French-cut steak is a cut from the inside round or the top round. Your mind may go to rich, buttery, and fatty when you hear "French," but this cut of beef is actually very lean. Because of this, the right marinade is crucial to get the best flavor and texture out of this steak. Chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire and Copper Fox, and Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef shared his top French cut steak marinating tips with us, "The best approach is to add a little fat and wine to enhance the flavor of the lean cut."

In Gulbro's preferred marinade, the fat comes from vegetable or canola oil, though you could also use olive oil. The oil will help the wet marinade cling to the meat, and it works to lock moisture into the meat. Red wine is acidic, so it will help tenderize the meat, but it will also add a rich depth of flavor to the marinade. On the best wine to marinate beef with, Gulbro advises to, "avoid using cooking wines or heavily oaked/tannic wines; use medium-bodied wines like Pinot Noir, Merlot, Burgundy or a blend." With these two ingredients as the primary liquids, you can then choose complementary savory, sweet, salty, and aromatic ingredients for flavor. The meat expert likes herbs like rosemary and oregano, sauces like Worcestershire, soy sauce, and mustard, alliums like onion and garlic, and, of course, salt and pepper.