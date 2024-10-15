The Skillet Cornbread Alton Brown Makes Every Year Packs A Controversial Twist

Alton Brown is known for applying his food science expertise to improve methodology and recipes. Consequently, he's not afraid to make controversial choices as evidenced by the skillet cornbread he makes every year. Brown deems his New Year's cornbread a Southern recipe, but some Southerners would beg to differ.

Brown's recipe uses equal parts white cornmeal and all-purpose flour, combined with sugar, oil, eggs, buttermilk, and leavening agents. However, traditional Southern cornbread started out as simply fried corn cakes, a three-ingredient recipe consisting of cornmeal, water, and fat; Southerners call this cornbread prototype corn pone, and you can try it for yourself with our recipe. Modernized versions have added sugar, leavening agents, and buttermilk, but many Southerners still opt for using only cornmeal. Brown recognizes the potential for an objection to labeling his skillet cornbread as a "Southern" recipe, offering another recipe that calls for a blend of yellow cornmeal and polenta, a coarse yellow corn grits that you can order online.

That said, recipes claiming to be true Southern cornbread have adopted the mixture of wheat flour and cornmeal along with eggs and buttermilk because the result is a much fluffier, lighter crumb. The cast iron skillet is another modern tool that Southerners and Northerners alike utilize to achieve a delicious, almost fried cornbread crust. If you don't have one this skillet from Lodge is certainly worth the investment.