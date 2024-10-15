The Secret To Texas Roadhouse's Steak Sauce Is A Fruit You Wouldn't Expect

While a well-cooked steak is ambrosial when simply seasoned, not every attempt at making the perfect succulent ribeye hits the mark. In those cases, a slathering of steak sauce can transform a misfired mignon into a scrumptiously meaty monster (in a good way!). Luckily, there are heaps of sweet and smoky store-bought steak sauces to try, featuring an array of umami ingredients that can elevate the savoriness of a sirloin in seconds. One such scrumptious condiment is Texas Roadhouse's Classic Steak Sauce, which incorporates a fruit you might not expect in its popular recipe: raisins.

If you're a diehard fan of this steak sauce you might be wondering why you've never spotted raisins in this pungent blend. That's because the recipe for this boldly rich classic sauce features raisin paste rather than individual raisins, allowing them to seamlessly blend into the smooth consistency of the sauce. This paste is combined with water, distilled vinegar, tomato puree, salt, and seasonings to imbue the sauce with a fruity taste and aroma. While corn syrup is also added to lend a counterbalanced sweetness to the vinegar (and a dash of tangy tamarind extract), it's the raisins in particular that lend it a distinct candy-ish character and depth of color that complements the savory notes of juicy beef steak. You'll also find raisins in Texas Roadhouse's Gold Sauce, which is sweeter with the addition of apples and prune juice concentrate but also slightly tangier, courtesy of a splash of lime juice.