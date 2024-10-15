Egg Whites Can Help You Solve The Most Common Problem With Citrus Cocktails
From pickle Martinis to miso cider spritzes, we're no stranger to avant-garde cocktails. That being said, an egg might be the last thing on your mind when you're ordering or mixing a drink. But frothy egg whites deserve a seat at the bar: They add a soft and rich sensation that smooths out the sharp, tart flavor notes of acidic citrus cocktails. While it seems unusual, the concept isn't new. If you've ever tried a Whiskey Sour, you've likely sipped through a foamy, flavorless layer of egg white to enjoy a mellow, well-rounded drinking experience. To understand how this works, consider the cocktail's main ingredients.
In a Whiskey Sour, bourbon is combined with freshly squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and occasional bitters. On its own, the mixture is a little puckery — but smooth, creamy egg white cuts through all that sourness without adding unwanted flavors. The egg white trick, however, doesn't have to be limited to Whiskey Sours. It's a great flavor-toning hack when mixing any strong, citrus-based drink. The best way to foam egg whites for your cocktail is to use a cocktail shaker to perform a dry shake. This ice-less shaking method emulsifies and aerates the proteins in egg whites and combines them with the drink's other ingredients, creating a pleasant silky texture throughout.
Experimenting with egg whites in cocktails
It's hard not to question the safety of consuming raw eggs. After all, we're not boxers, and we're not aiming to recreate the Rocky Balboa training routine. To minimize risks, be sure to work with fresh eggs or opt for pasteurized egg whites, which further reduce the risk of contracting Salmonella-related illness. If you're really concerned, or following a plant-based diet, you can sub in aquafaba or other alternatives to egg whites in cocktails for a similar foaming effect. Once you've got your egg whites — you'll generally only need one per drink — start experimenting. Avoid adding your frothed egg white to sweet drinks that lack acidity.
In that case, the egg white will simply drown out the other ingredients, leading to a wishy-washy flavor. Instead, opt for drinks that err on the side of being almost too sour, like a Pisco Sour, which mixes lemon and lime juice with Angostura bitters, simple syrup, and pisco — a spirit produced in Peru and Chile. A classic Tom Collins — made with gin, soda water, simple syrup, and lemon juice — can also benefit from a frothed egg white. And a Brown Derby, which combines bourbon with fresh grapefruit juice and honey, is another good candidate.
Try cutting back a bit on the honey and letting the grapefruit truly shine, further complementing the egg white. There's another benefit of the frothed egg white cocktail that's hard to ignore: The ingredient creates a foam that sits gracefully on top of your drink, adding a visually stunning element to any cocktail. If you're looking to wow your friends or simply treat yourself to something a little elegant, top your frothed drink with citrus zest, candied lemon peel, or a sprinkle of Himalayan pink salt.