Egg Whites Can Help You Solve The Most Common Problem With Citrus Cocktails

It's hard not to question the safety of consuming raw eggs. After all, we're not boxers, and we're not aiming to recreate the Rocky Balboa training routine. To minimize risks, be sure to work with fresh eggs or opt for pasteurized egg whites, which further reduce the risk of contracting Salmonella-related illness. If you're really concerned, or following a plant-based diet, you can sub in aquafaba or other alternatives to egg whites in cocktails for a similar foaming effect. Once you've got your egg whites — you'll generally only need one per drink — start experimenting. Avoid adding your frothed egg white to sweet drinks that lack acidity.

In that case, the egg white will simply drown out the other ingredients, leading to a wishy-washy flavor. Instead, opt for drinks that err on the side of being almost too sour, like a Pisco Sour, which mixes lemon and lime juice with Angostura bitters, simple syrup, and pisco — a spirit produced in Peru and Chile. A classic Tom Collins — made with gin, soda water, simple syrup, and lemon juice — can also benefit from a frothed egg white. And a Brown Derby, which combines bourbon with fresh grapefruit juice and honey, is another good candidate.

Try cutting back a bit on the honey and letting the grapefruit truly shine, further complementing the egg white. There's another benefit of the frothed egg white cocktail that's hard to ignore: The ingredient creates a foam that sits gracefully on top of your drink, adding a visually stunning element to any cocktail. If you're looking to wow your friends or simply treat yourself to something a little elegant, top your frothed drink with citrus zest, candied lemon peel, or a sprinkle of Himalayan pink salt.