The Technique Martha Stewart Taught Ina Garten To Sell More Cookbooks

With 100 cookbooks to her name, Martha Stewart has cemented herself as a culinary literary powerhouse. Since 1982, Stewart has penned musings on hosting, event planning, recipes, and more. Stewart offered words for fellow hostess-with-the-mostess Ina Garten, advising Garten to sign the books she authored when found at any bookstore. Stepping into bookstores and businesses to boost sales through signatures is a common marketing strategy used by authors. A signature can increase how much a book is worth, as both an author's signature and the book's rarity contribute to its overall value. After a book is signed, promotions can be organized to highlight the uniquely marked work, can help boost sales of particular titles, and is an easy incentive to encourage booksellers.

In Garten's memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Garten reflects on an early book tour throughout South California. At the time, Garten took to visiting women's groups and garden clubs, hoping interested guests would show up to her organized gatherings. While passing a Barnes & Noble bookstore, Stewart's recommendation came to mind, and Garten took a detour to visit the bookseller. She found her book "The Barefoot Contessa's Cookbook" on a shelf and asked the store's manager to sign it.