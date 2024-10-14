How To Choose The Best Type Of Rye Flour To Bake With, According To Our Bread Expert

In the world of bread baking and alternative flours, rye is a bit of an anomaly. The vast majority of flour types used for bread come from wheat, whether it's whole wheat, bread flour, or just standard all-purpose flour. Then, you have the non-wheat options, like cornmeal, which have unique flavors but also properties that are pretty different from wheat.

Rye falls in a tough middle ground. It is a cereal that is closely related to wheat, but it's not actually wheat. It contains a similar structure and does have some gluten, unlike other alternative flours, but a lot less of it than wheat. So when you are baking bread, all of those different properties combine to make rye a confusing option, especially since, like wheat flour, there are a bunch of different types of rye flour to choose from. So Tasting Table reached out to a bread expert, Nathan Myhrvold, the founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of Modernist Bread at Home, to sort this all out for us.

It may not surprise you to learn that, according to Myhrvold, "The rye flour you choose will depend on what kind of rye you want to make." He told us that "Density is an important consideration when it comes to rye breads." Myhrvold also said that picking the right style of rye goes a long way in determining that. And with the rye options you'll find at most stores, he zeroed in on two factors to consider: grind size and the darkness of the flour.