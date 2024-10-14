The Mistake To Avoid When Baking Cinnamon Rolls, According To Prue Leith

It's hard to think about baking without thinking about Prue Leith. She's one of the colorful and heartfelt judges on "The Great American Baking Show" and "The Great British Bake Off" and has been cooking professionally since the 1960s, making her particularly qualified to dole out advice. Her new cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss," is filled with useful tips, and we'd all be remiss not to follow them.

If your favorite week of "GBBO" is Sweet Dough Week, you're in luck. Leith shares a recipe for cinnamon rolls that only takes a couple of hours to make — no overnight rise here — and reveals a must-know tip for getting that dough right.

According to Leith, the biggest mistake you can make when preparing the dough for your cinnamon rolls is adding too much flour to your hands or your work surface when kneading. While the dough might seem sticky at first, stick with it (pun intended) and keep kneading to build elasticity. As the gluten develops, the sticking will stop. Extra flour will result in a dry, tough dough that even a gallon of glaze can't save.