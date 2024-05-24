Prue Leith Says This Is The Real Difference Between British And American Bakers - Exclusive Interview

Americans love to talk about how calm and even stoic the British contestants are, even under all the pressure in the tent. Did you notice a different vibe in the tent with American contestants?

Americans perhaps express their ... They're a little bit more open about their emotions. Maybe the British are a little bit more po-faced and with a stiff upper lip ... But you get to know them so well and after a few weeks they all relax and become much more themselves. And then even the British will show you that they're worried or stressed more than they would normally. But ... I think the Americans are just as good at holding down stress because they know that the only way to get through is to stay calm, not panic.

And you know what, we've got probably the best eight bakers in the country and there are 300 million people in the country. I think that's the thing to remember, that every single show has bakers in it that are all capable of winning. Probably the last 200 people in the audition process could all win "Bake Off."

But what sorts them out is that we're testing them all the time on their baking skills. When they get into the tent, there's suddenly something else in there, which is how you cope with a strange environment, with cameras all over the place, with the general stress of knowing that you're actually in the "Bake Off" tent. That maybe makes more of a difference. And the people who tend to get through are the ones who are very organized and very calm.

Were there any language barriers between English and American accents or vocabulary?

I think very occasionally there are, I mean, what I'm always amused about is for some reason it drives Paul Hollywood absolutely mad that we say ... When we set the bakers off, we say "on your marks, get set, go." We say "on your marks" in the plural. You say "on your mark, get set." Do you know what? I don't think it matters.

But Paul — "They say on your mark!" I told him, "In America they say mark," and he says, "But there's more than one mark. If you put on a race, there are lots of marks." I said, "No, this might be one line and it's one mark." A ridiculous argument, always with me defending the Americans, but there are little things like that. We say icing, you say frosting. But we all understand each other's language, in spite of [being] two nations separated by a common language.