The Budget Champagne You Shouldn't Even Consider Buying

First things first: we love a good, cheap champagne. Key word — good. Effervescent and elegant, a glass of bubbly should be accessible to everyone — including those of us who want to mark a special occasion but only have an extra $10 on hand.

Enter Cook's Brut California Champagne, a budget-friendly sparkling wine that clocks in at about $9 for a 750 ml bottle. We appreciate the price, but the quality of this "champagne" just isn't worth it. The flavor veers wildly from the dignified dryness of traditional champagne — instead landing your palate closer to the sweet, Moscato-esque territory.

We're not alone in our distaste. Reviews of Cook's Brut California Champagne describe sweetness and touches of artificial flavoring. "Meh. I guess it would be an ok mixer for a mimosa," one user mused on the wine shopping site Vivino. We know wine can be described with many words, but "meh" is definitely not a preferable one.