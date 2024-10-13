The Major Mistake You've Got To Stop Making With Frozen Corn

Frozen vegetables are one of the cheapest and easiest ways to fulfill your daily vegetable intake. They're frozen while fresh, meaning that many of the nutrients remain, even if in your freezer for a few months, and are a great way to reduce food waste, too. If you're prone to throwing away fresh veggies that have gone bad, frozen ones are a convenient ingredient to have on hand, since they're safe to eat for up to one year. And, of course, it doesn't take much effort to cook them. You can just microwave a serving of frozen corn or throw it into a pot of boiling water, right? Well, we're here to tell you that boiling frozen corn is actually a pretty bad mistake, since it negatively impacts your corn's flavor and texture.

The benefits of buying frozen veggies are plenty, but you should know how to prepare them properly. If you boil corn, you might notice that it goes a bit soggy once you remove it from the boiling water. Frozen corn has a high water content to begin with, and when it's placed into a vat of boiling water, it retains even more water and loses its characteristic crispness. This textural change leads to an inevitable loss of flavor, too: Corn should be sweet and juicy, not soggy and wet, so to cook a serving of corn you won't be able to stop thinking about, consider a different method.