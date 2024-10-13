Give The TikTok Feta Pasta A Fall Makeover With Butternut Squash

Baked feta pasta has been a TikTok sensation since 2021 that's been replicated all over social media and documented by many culinary blogs. The recipe involves baking a block of feta and cherry tomatoes then blending them together into a creamy sauce foundation for freshly cooked pasta and baby spinach.

Tomatoes, however, are a summer harvest. So, to give TikTok feta pasta a fall makeover, swap tomatoes for butternut squash. Butternut squash has a sweet and savory appeal like tomatoes, but with a heartier texture that'll blend into a thicker creamier sauce, making for an especially comforting easy fall meal. The sweetness of butternut squash is the perfect pairing for salty, creamy feta.

This fall makeover has also been featured in a viral TikTok video, that follows the same general steps expressed in the tomato feta pasta recipes, making seasoning and temperature adjustments to suit butternut squash's distinct flavors. You'll roast chunks or cubes of butternut squash surrounding a block of feta, dousing your ingredients with plenty of earthy olive oil. You can find quality olive oil brands online, like this organic Mediterranean olive oil from Whole Food's 365 brand or this Popeian olive oil meant for baking.

A 375 degree Fahrenheit bake for 30 minutes should develop a deep, caramelized flavor in your squash. If not, turn the heat up to 450 degrees for a final 10-minute roast. Mash the roasted veggies with fresh aromatics and herbs, adding pasta water to create the sauce before stirring in your favorite type of pasta.