Give The TikTok Feta Pasta A Fall Makeover With Butternut Squash
Baked feta pasta has been a TikTok sensation since 2021 that's been replicated all over social media and documented by many culinary blogs. The recipe involves baking a block of feta and cherry tomatoes then blending them together into a creamy sauce foundation for freshly cooked pasta and baby spinach.
Tomatoes, however, are a summer harvest. So, to give TikTok feta pasta a fall makeover, swap tomatoes for butternut squash. Butternut squash has a sweet and savory appeal like tomatoes, but with a heartier texture that'll blend into a thicker creamier sauce, making for an especially comforting easy fall meal. The sweetness of butternut squash is the perfect pairing for salty, creamy feta.
This fall makeover has also been featured in a viral TikTok video, that follows the same general steps expressed in the tomato feta pasta recipes, making seasoning and temperature adjustments to suit butternut squash's distinct flavors. You'll roast chunks or cubes of butternut squash surrounding a block of feta, dousing your ingredients with plenty of earthy olive oil. You can find quality olive oil brands online, like this organic Mediterranean olive oil from Whole Food's 365 brand or this Popeian olive oil meant for baking.
A 375 degree Fahrenheit bake for 30 minutes should develop a deep, caramelized flavor in your squash. If not, turn the heat up to 450 degrees for a final 10-minute roast. Mash the roasted veggies with fresh aromatics and herbs, adding pasta water to create the sauce before stirring in your favorite type of pasta.
More ideas for butternut feta pasta
You can further elaborate a butternut squash and feta bake with complementary herbs, aromatics, and spices. Our own recipe for roasted pumpkin feta pasta is a good place to start for seasoning ideas. For example, sage and thyme will pair as well with butternut squash as they do with pumpkin. Nutmeg and rosemary also bring complementary spiced and herb notes to the dish.
Our recipe roasts garlic cloves with the feta and squash as opposed to adding freshly minced garlic along with the pasta water. Roasted garlic is richer and sweeter, while fresh garlic is spicier and more pungent. You could also roast leeks for another sweet aromatic option. A sweet and creamy sauce could include a layer of spice, by adding a sprinkling of red pepper flakes. A squeeze of lemon juice will brighten up the dish and cut through its richness.
For more depth of texture, remove a cup or two of the roasted butternut squash from the baking pan to toss back into the feta and mashed butternut squash sauce when you add the pasta and spinach. Add crunch with toasted pine nuts or these spiced crispy chickpeas. While you can use any type of pasta, the tubular shape of penne, bucatini, or bigger rigatoni will trap all that creamy sauce and spinach. Try Rao's Homemade Rigatoni Pasta if you're looking for a premium brand. And if you're after a gluten free option, highly-rated Italian brand Rummo has a good penne, sold in bulk online.