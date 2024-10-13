Red Flag Ingredients To Avoid When Choosing Store-Bought Bread

The three ingredients that Jami Callao listed are all used to enhance certain qualities in store-bought bread at the expense of your health. Potassium bromate is a cheap and effective additive that helps dough get a beautiful, big, fluffy rise and gives it a satisfying bready texture. However, according to a paper published in the National Library of Medicine, "Potassium bromate is a possible carcinogen, and several organizations, agencies, and countries have banned its use as a flour additive."

High-fructose corn syrup may be a more recognizable ingredient from the list Jami Callao shared, but it should still be avoided when possible. High fructose corn syrup is used to add a little sweetness to your bread and to help it last longer in your kitchen. However, the USDA recommends limiting your sugar intake to 10% of your daily calories, which may be a hard balance to strike if a large percentage of that comes from your bread intake.

Much like potassium bromate and high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oil works as a preservative to help your bread last longer, it also improves texture. It is well documented that a higher trans fat intake (which includes partially hydrogenated oils) can lead to an elevated risk of heart disease as well as lower your HDL, aka good cholesterol, and raise your LDL, aka bad cholesterol. Ultimately, these additives are easy ways to throw off your balanced diet and should be avoided at all costs. Look for bread with a minimal, easy-to-understand ingredient list, and you should be in the clear.