Red Flag Ingredients To Avoid When Choosing Store-Bought Bread
Let's face it, as much as we would all love to have freshly baked loaves of homemade bread cooling on our kitchen counters at all times, the reality is that most people rely on the grocery stores to supply them with all of their bread needs. Store-bought bread is not only an easier option for the time-strapped, but it's a lot more shelf-stable, provided you store it properly. That being said, the one big negative to buying your bread at the store is the laundry list of questionable ingredients.
We spoke to Jami Callao, who oversees Respect Hospitality's pastry and bread programs, to get her expert opinion on what to look out for when buying store-bought bread. Callao says, "Avoid ingredients like potassium bromate, high fructose corn syrup, and hydrogenated oil — they're unnecessary in good bread and not great for your health."
What are these ingredients, anyway?
The three ingredients that Jami Callao listed are all used to enhance certain qualities in store-bought bread at the expense of your health. Potassium bromate is a cheap and effective additive that helps dough get a beautiful, big, fluffy rise and gives it a satisfying bready texture. However, according to a paper published in the National Library of Medicine, "Potassium bromate is a possible carcinogen, and several organizations, agencies, and countries have banned its use as a flour additive."
High-fructose corn syrup may be a more recognizable ingredient from the list Jami Callao shared, but it should still be avoided when possible. High fructose corn syrup is used to add a little sweetness to your bread and to help it last longer in your kitchen. However, the USDA recommends limiting your sugar intake to 10% of your daily calories, which may be a hard balance to strike if a large percentage of that comes from your bread intake.
Much like potassium bromate and high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oil works as a preservative to help your bread last longer, it also improves texture. It is well documented that a higher trans fat intake (which includes partially hydrogenated oils) can lead to an elevated risk of heart disease as well as lower your HDL, aka good cholesterol, and raise your LDL, aka bad cholesterol. Ultimately, these additives are easy ways to throw off your balanced diet and should be avoided at all costs. Look for bread with a minimal, easy-to-understand ingredient list, and you should be in the clear.